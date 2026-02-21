CM Punk isn’t done taking verbal shots at Drew McIntyre.

And this time, he’s dragging Scotland into it.

Since returning at Survivor Series 2023, Punk has been locked in a bitter rivalry with McIntyre that escalated into a brutal showdown inside Hell In A Cell. While that chapter may be closed inside the ring, the war of words is clearly still alive.

During a new interview with talkSPORT (see video below), Punk was asked about McIntyre’s recent comments referring to him as a “junkie,” as well as how fans in Scotland might react if McIntyre were featured as the cover star for WWE 2K26.

Punk didn’t hesitate to fire back.

“You know, it’s what everybody does,” Punk stated. “They gotta talk about the cover athlete. They gotta talk about the champ to stay relevant, to say anything interesting.”

Punk continued, “I mean, has Drew ever been on the cover? Okay, so maybe there’s a little bit of jealousy, there’s a little bit of envy there, you know? I don’t know what else to say beyond that.”

Punk wasn’t finished there.

Referencing their violent Hell In A Cell encounter, “The Best in the World” added another sharp jab aimed directly at “The Scottish Warrior.”

“If Drew was on the cover, we could do the 15 staples on the top of his head that I put in his head in Hell in a Cell,” Punk suggested. “Maybe that’ll sell covers? I don’t know. I don’t even think people in Scotland would buy it if Drew was on the cover. You know, he’s a Rangers fan.”

Watch the complete talkSPORT interview with WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk via the YouTube player embedded below.