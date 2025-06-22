Deadline is reporting that Dave Bautista has received an offer to join the upcoming Road House sequel, which will be directed by Guy Ritchie. However, while an offer is on the table, negotiations between Bautista and Amazon MGM Studios have yet to officially begin.

The sequel is being penned by Will Beall, with Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise his role as Dalton, a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. The original film was a major success for Prime Video, drawing over 50 million viewers within its first two weekends and eventually reaching 80 million viewers globally in its first eight weeks — making it the most-watched original film in Amazon’s history at the time.

Production will be handled by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment, along with Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions. Josh McLaughlin and Ivan Atkinson will serve as executive producers.

D-Von Dudley recently shared his thoughts on the growing comparisons between Logan Paul and Jeff Hardy, following Paul’s rapid rise in WWE. While acknowledging Paul’s talent, Dudley made it clear that Jeff Hardy stands in a league of his own. He said,

“Jeff Hardy is a once-in-a-lifetime performer. He’s been on TV for over 30 years and was always a natural. Logan Paul has also shown he’s a natural in the ring, but there’s just no comparison. It’s like comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan — it’s not really a fair matchup. That’s not to take anything away from Logan. He’s done an incredible job and picked up pro wrestling faster than anyone expected.”

Despite the distinction, Dudley gave Paul credit for the impact he’s made. He said,

“I’m glad someone like him is helping the wrestling world grow. With his massive online following and his willingness to take risks most wouldn’t, he’s shown he belongs. He’s proven he can hang, and I’m happy he’s part of WWE.”

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena delivered a fiery promo in the spirit of CM Punk’s legendary “Pipebomb,” addressing Punk — who had just been put through a table.

Cena pulled no punches, calling Punk “Mr. TKO” among other barbs. But according to Punk, only one part of Cena’s promo actually rang true. He said,

“Just because people go on TV and lie about me doesn’t make it true. John said one real thing last night – he’s jealous of me. That’s the truth. He’s the GOAT, right? But the difference between him and someone like Randy [Orton] — who’s probably the only guy who could touch that record — is that Randy didn’t sell his soul to The Rock. Randy’s here, boots on the ground. Where’s The Rock? Where’s Travis Scott? Nowhere. I roll with Ice Cube. I’m more of a ‘No Vaseline’ guy — and that’s exactly what John’s got coming. Greatest diss track of all time.”

CM Punk is set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions.

(h/t – Fightful)