Former WWE Champion CM Punk has responded to recent comments made by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

As noted, Ospreay called out Punk earlier this month at a NJPW press conference following his title win.

“Before I was champion, a man who sparked a whole lot of interest in pro wrestling, CM Punk said he’d like to face Will Ospreay,” Ospreay said, referring to previous comments Punk had made. “Now I have the biggest prize in pro-wrestling, so if you really want to prove you were the best in the world and not the best of a bad bunch, come over here and try and take this.”

In an update, Punk recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy to promote the new “Jakob’s Wife” horror movie and gave a somewhat hopeful response to the challenge from Ospreay, but noted that he does not want to give false hope to fans.

“I don’t want to give people false hope in answering Ospreay,” Punk said. “But he’s for sure somebody that I’ve never wrestled before that interests me a lot more than, I guess, the corporate side of professional wrestling nowadays.”

Punk continued and said let’s see if Ospreay still has the top NJPW title at the end of the summer, then we can re-visit the question.

“New and different things are going to interest me more than doing the same old, same old. I always need new goals,” Punk added. “I don’t know, let’s see if he has it at the end of the summer and then ask me the question again.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.