CM Punk apparently isn’t thrilled about having Seth Rollins as a teammate heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes revealed Rollins as the fifth and final member of Team USA for the upcoming five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico. The announcement didn’t sit particularly well with Punk, who has a lengthy history of bad blood with Rollins.

With Survivor Series just one day away, Punk appears to have taken another subtle jab at his longtime rival on social media.

Charlotte Flair recently shared a photo featuring her team for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. Punk responded to the post with a comment that seemingly referenced the situation surrounding his own team.

“This looks cool. I remember when my team had no bitches on it. 😒”

Punk’s comment comes amid ongoing questions about whether he and Rollins can coexist on Team USA, which also features Rhodes, LA Knight and Je’Von Evans.

The group is scheduled to face Team Mexico, consisting of Rey Mysterio, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano, at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.