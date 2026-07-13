CM Punk remains proud of his iconic 2011 “pipe bomb” promo, admitting he was stunned when WWE later recognized it as the greatest moment in Raw history despite his departure from the company.

Speaking on the What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon podcast, the Undisputed WWE Champion looked back on the legendary segment, discussing his conversations with Vince McMahon about what he could say, the mindset behind creating the promo, and his surprise when WWE ranked it No. 1 on its list of the Top 100 Raw moments while he was no longer with the company.

“When I was out of the business, I was obviously persona non grata, right? I mean, I don’t think the other place existed yet and you all did, I think a top 100 moments of Raw or something like that? And you guys put the pipe bomb is No. 1. And I remember, I remember being like ‘I am flabbergasted at that’. To be so good, to make that moment what it was, to have him sign off on that and to make that the number one Raw moment is, to me, it speaks volumes. That’s insane!,” stated Punk.

While the promo continues to be viewed as one of the defining moments of his career, Punk said he hopes someone eventually surpasses it.

“Well, somebody will top it. I hope somebody does. I hope there’s somebody in NXT.”

Punk was then asked whether he worries about another wrestler eclipsing the famous segment. The WWE veteran dismissed the idea, instead offering encouragement for the current crop of NXT talent while reflecting on his own experience coming through the developmental system.

“They can try, but again, that’s just noise, you know? I trust my instincts. I mean I was in the business, I don’t even know how long before I got signed. And then I was in developmental for a year and so I had tricks up my sleeve that a lot of people coming in didn’t, that a lot of people from developmental at the time didn’t. So I was able to navigate things a little bit better. But there’s NXT talent that come up and they get thrown on Raw and it’s sink or swim but then they think one little mistake it’s like the end of the world.”

Also during his appearance on Stephanie McMahon’ podcast, CM Punk addressed controversy over ending Sami Zayn’s WWE title reign at 9 days, his dramatic physical change and fake A.I. tweets.