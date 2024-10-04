“The Best in the World” is ready to live up to the high-pressure moniker on a big stage this weekend.

Ahead of his Hell In A Cell showdown against bitter-rival Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Blood 2024 this Saturday, October 5, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., CM Punk appeared as a guest on the debut episode of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast on The Rich Eisen Podcast Network.

During the discussion, “The Second City Saint” spoke about being mentally prepared to do what it takes to deliver a “classic” Hell In A Cell match that will live up to the legendary standard the stipulation match used to have many moons ago.

“I’m mentally prepared to where I know what I have to do,” Punk said. “It’s a high-pressure situation, and I feel like I have to deliver a classic, and I have to stay true to myself and my beliefs of what good wrestling is, and that Cell, that I feel like as a company, we’ve gotten away from for so long, where it just became a toy. ‘We’re going to have a pay-per-view, call it Hell in a Cell, and everyone is going to go inside and have matches.’”

Punk continued, “In reality, that should be presented as the most dangerous and diabolical thing that any wrestler would ever want to do. As a business, capitalist country, you get away from it. I want to bring it back to what it’s supposed to be. I don’t want to have a Cell that needs a match, I want to have a match that needs a Cell. I feel me and Drew have done that. There is no other way to settle this.”

