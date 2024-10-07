Years of CM Punk chants have resulted in a lot of annoyed wrestlers, as well as a lot of full bellies for a lot of pro wrestling fans.

During his appearance on the debut episode of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, “The Best in the World” spoke about both while addressing the $40,000 he spent in ice cream bars for Chicago fans who attended his long-awaited pro wrestling return at AEW Rampage in 2021.

“The Second City Saint,” who also bought an entire AllState Arena crowd in Chi-Town pizza after the debut WWE NXT on The CW Network show last Tuesday, recalled the 2021 return, and the wrestlers who have dealt with loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chants over the years, particularly in Chicago before Punk came back to the business.

“What helped all of that is, anytime they’re in Chicago [there are rumors],” Punk said. “That is precisely why I spent $40,000 on ice cream bars when I came back in 2021. That was a legit thank you. Thank you for seven years of chanting my name.”

Punk continued, “I do have a little bit of sympathy and empathy for the people in the ring when that was going on, and I do think a lot of the sourness and hard feelings some people have for me is because of that. They’re busting their ass and [the crowd] is chanting for me. That’s one of those where, I wouldn’t be anywhere, and I wouldn’t be back here, if it wasn’t for great many circumstances. One of them is the fans, especially in Chicago, but worldwide.”

