CM Punk recently reflected on one of the most infamous incidents from WWE’s international touring history, revealing just how serious the situation became following a controversial angle involving a Brazilian flag.

Speaking on The Long Run (see video below), Punk looked back at WWE’s 2012 live event in São Paulo, Brazil, where he defended the WWE Championship against Chris Jericho in the night’s main event. The match became notorious after Jericho grabbed a Brazilian flag from a fan and disrespected it inside the ring, an act that sparked outrage from the crowd and ultimately resulted in a 30-day WWE suspension.

While Punk never mentioned Jericho by name during the interview, he detailed the chaos that unfolded immediately after the incident and claimed the situation escalated to the point where armed authorities surrounded the ring.

“I had machine guns pointed at me,” Punk said. “You mention Brazil — the company went and did a show in Brazil one time, we haven’t been back. Brazil, I love you, I would like to come back. Let’s try to work on that.”

Punk then provided a detailed account of what happened during the match and the frantic efforts to bring the situation to a close.

“My opponent that night, he rolled out of the ring and snatched a Brazilian flag from somebody,” Punk continued. “You know where this is going, Brazil don’t play. In America, you get people who will get bent out of shape, but there’s no law against it. He rolled in the ring, I’m down looking at him going, ‘Hm.’ I can’t remember exactly if he just threw it down and stepped on it or if he maybe wiped his butt with it. The instant this happened, all of a sudden there’s a second referee in the ring and I’m going, ‘What’s going on?’ One referee’s talking to him, the other referee is talking to me trying to relay the information. Then, our head of talent relations is in the ring. This all happens lickety-split. I’m looking around like, ‘Okay, what?’ I turn and I look and the ring is surrounded by men in fatigues. One has his gun pointed directly at me. They were offended. The extra referee and the head of talent relations were like, ‘This match is over, we got to wrap this up.’ Homeboy who did the thing was like, Absolutely not, I refuse to do this.’ So, I had to roll him up for real. Stack him up and the ref counted to three. Crowd pops, I grab the flag, jump up on the turnbuckle, I’m showing it and kissing the flag. Then I got out of there. They tried to snatch dude up, grab his passport. We knew if he handed his passport over, he wasn’t coming home. So, by the cover of night, we got him out of there and then we continued on the tour. He went home.”

The incident remains one of the most talked-about moments from WWE’s overseas tours, with the company never returning to Brazil for a live event in the years that followed.

Punk, meanwhile, has been absent from WWE television since April.