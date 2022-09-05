CM Punk is once again your AEW world champion.
The Second City Saint defeated Jon Moxley at this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago, marking his second reign as champion after initially winning the belt at Double or Nothing last May. Punk won a bloody brutal back and forth after hitting Mox with two GTS’s.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
