CM Punk is once again your AEW world champion.

The Second City Saint defeated Jon Moxley at this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago, marking his second reign as champion after initially winning the belt at Double or Nothing last May. Punk won a bloody brutal back and forth after hitting Mox with two GTS’s.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

It's pretty clear these two don't like each other. Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/yXcRp2fzQj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

