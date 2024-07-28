CM Punk speaks about the current WWE locker room.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles at the San Diego Comic Con. Punk gets asked about potentially leading a faction in WWE, something he admits he doesn’t see happening now but could potentially happen in the future due to the creative nature of the roster.

I’m not going to say no because you never say never. I don’t see it happening in the foreseeable future, but you never know what’s gonna happen. That’s the cool thing about where we’re at as a company right now. Creatively speaking, this is the most fruitful, creative locker room that I think I’ve ever been in. Ideas aren’t ignored and shot down, and people are eager to share ideas. So somebody someday could have a brilliant idea that’s something that I have blinders on and can’t see, and I would be receptive to any of the ideas as long as they’re good.

Punk famously led several factions in WWE in his first run, including the new Nexus. He is set to clash with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam next weekend. You can check out the full interview below.

