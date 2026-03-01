CM Punk and AJ Lee celebrated in unforgettable fashion following their championship victories at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The event, held on Saturday, February 28, saw AJ Lee defeat Becky Lynch to capture the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Later in the night, Punk successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship with a win over Finn Bálor, capping off a massive evening for the power couple.

And they made sure the moment didn’t go unnoticed.

Following the show, Punk took to social media to share a risque, NSFW photo commemorating the milestone night.

The image quickly grabbed attention across the wrestling world.

In a playful nod to a past viral moment involving Seth Rollins and Lynch, where Rollins famously covered himself with the Universal Title while Lynch used her championships to strategically pose, Punk recreated the concept with his own twist.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion used his title belt to cover his lower region, while also holding Lee’s newly won Women’s Intercontinental Championship across his chest.

Yes, it went viral almost immediately.

Several WWE Superstars reacted to the post, including Lee herself.

Keeping things lighthearted, she commented, “He is my emergency contact.”