“Just like in the past, if anybody messes with my dog, I hurt them.”

– CM Punk

This quote from “The Best in the World” backstage at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany after his Strap Match victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on August 31 has the pro wrestling community buzzing.

It is a reference to the infamous “Brawl Out” incident in AEW, which saw Punk and Ace Steel involved in a backstage brawl with members of The Elite, which involved his dog Larry unfortunately in the mix.

During his post-match interview after recapturing his bracelet with his dog Larry’s name on it, Punk spoke about what happens to people who mess with his dog.

“It feels good,” Punk said. “A big deal has been made out of this, but it was really about the disrespect to my dog and my wife. I plan on going home and giving my dog and my wife a big hug and a kiss, maybe not in that order, but probably in that order, and move on to bigger and better things. [AJ] told me, anytime it involves Larry, she tells me to ‘make sure you hurt them.’ Just like in the past, if anybody messes with my dog, I hurt them.”

Punk continued, “I think I hurt Drew and I can hopefully move on. I have gold on my mind. It means a lot to me. I look at the miles ahead not the miles behind and I still have a lot of work to do. Coming back eight months ago, getting put on the shelf for six of those months and finally coming back and getting my confidence back and getting the W is gonna go a long way. So, I’m excited for Monday Night RAW in Denver and I’m excited for the future. Coming here to Germany and wrestling in front of the people in Berlin was a dream come true that I never thought I’d never experience again. It feels special every time and it feels more special today because I’m just a hell of a lot more grateful about it. I certainly don’t take it for granted anymore.”