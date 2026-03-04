For the second time in his career, CM Punk will be the face of a WWE video game.

Earlier this year, WWE confirmed that Punk will be the cover star of the standard edition of WWE 2K26, marking the first time he has appeared on the cover of a WWE game since 2013. With the game set to release in just over a week, Punk recently spoke about the honor during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

Punk explained that even after decades in the industry, moments like this still carry a lot of meaning.

“So this is the second time I’ve been on the cover of the video game, and it is no less exciting,” Punk said. “It’s great to me. It’s an honor.”

The veteran star went on to reflect on how milestones like appearing on the cover of a video game were once distant dreams when he first began pursuing a wrestling career.

“When I was a little kid, you kind of had a bucket list that you didn’t really know you had because you weren’t certain that these things were achievable,” he explained.

Now 47 years old, Punk says he still feels motivated to chase the same accomplishments that inspired him earlier in his career.

“I’m 47 years old and I want to be on the cover of the video game again. I want to main event WrestleMania again. I want to do all these things because it really is truly an honor. I busted my ass to get here and these are kind of, to me, proof of concept that my hard work didn’t go unnoticed and I’m one of the leaders in the industry.”

When the game launches, fans will have several versions to choose from. Along with the standard edition, premium versions of WWE 2K26 will also be available, including the King of Kings edition, the Attitude Era edition, and the Monday Night War edition.

Players who purchase the premium versions will receive early access to the game ahead of the official launch, while the standard edition will retail for $69.99. The higher-tier versions of the game are priced at $99.99 and above, with the Monday Night War edition coming in at $149.99.