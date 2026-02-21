CM Punk is remembering a very special member of his family.

The former WWE Champion took to Instagram on Friday to honor his beloved dog Larry on the 10-year anniversary of rescuing him from a shelter.

Punk shared several photos of the two together while reflecting on the journey they shared in a post on Instagram.

“Happy gotcha day, or birthday. Today is ten years since we rescued Larry from @pawschicago and a good excuse to post these pics. That first one is such a favorite of mine.”

Punk continued, “We tried to bring him everywhere and experience everything. Thank you to everyone who made a sign for him these last months. Thank you to all who bought some @piecechicago pizza in his name. Please consider adopting if you want a dog, and be careful in the streets, you never know who is lurking behind the hedges. Larry forever.”

It was a heartfelt message from the outspoken veteran.

As previously reported, Punk announced on December 2, 2025, that Larry had passed away, leading to an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.