CM Punk had a fun weekend.

In addition to making a run-in directly from the shower at a WWE Holiday Tour show at MSG, “The Best in the World” also worked a Steel Cage match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown.

At a special venue.

“The Second City Saint” released a statement on his Instagram Story today reflecting on competing in AllState Arena for the first-time in over a decade:

New York, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Chicago. Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket to see us. Chicago. What can I say? I love you with all my heart. Been over ten years since I was able to wrestle in what I will always call the Rosemont Horizon. It is my privilege. Two million dollar houses, on our way to a third in Houston. Proud of everyone on the crew who worked hard and made it all possible, except little Dominik Mysterio who is the greasy twat. – Chicago Made Punk

