CM Punk is celebrating a major milestone in his WWE career.

Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of Punk’s first televised WWE appearance, as he made his debut by defeating Justin Credible on the August 1, 2006 episode of the relaunched ECW from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. To commemorate the occasion, WWE released special merchandise honoring Punk’s two decades with the company.

Reacting to the milestone on his Instagram Story, Punk thanked the fans who have supported him throughout the journey.

“I debuted on WWE TV twenty years ago today,” Punk wrote. “From Philadelphia to Minnesota and everywhere in between. Today is for the fans. Thank you for the support.”

Punk also reflected on what the anniversary means to him personally and why he continues to approach every appearance with the same mindset.

“This is a cool shirt. It means a lot to me,” he continued. “I’m fortunate I get to do this. I enjoy every moment in front of a live audience. It’s why I do house shows. It is a privilege.”

He added that he never takes stepping into the ring for granted.

“I wrestle every match like it is my last because I never know when it will be. Enjoy yourself. It’s later than you think…. Love you all. This is the job. This is the responsibility.”

Punk also discussed the anniversary during a recent appearance on ESPN, noting that his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam falls on the exact date of his WWE television debut.

“August 1st, Saturday, first night of SummerSlam, the show that I’m wrestling on, will be my 20th anniversary of debuting in WWE,” Punk said.

Rather than viewing the milestone as a sign that the end of his career is near, Punk said it motivates him to keep proving doubters wrong.

“What keeps me going is the fact that everyone kind of looks at that like, ‘Oh, you’re finishing up. You’re getting ready to say goodbye,’” Punk said. “And I look to older athletes that have been in that same position, and I’m talking, like, LeBron, Tom Brady, people who are extraordinary at what they do when they necessarily shouldn’t be that good. And that kind of feeds the drive and the ego a little bit. I like proving people wrong.”

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled to headline night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.