CM Punk and AJ Lee had a successful homecoming in “The Second City” last weekend.

And WWE cameras documented it all.

In a new CM Punk WWE Elimination Chamber Vlog released via WWE’s official YouTube channel this week, fans get an up-close look at the big weekend Punk and wife AJ Lee had in Chicago leading up to, and coming out of the annual WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Heading into the show, CM Punk was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Coming out, he remained the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

AJ Lee, meanwhile, went into the show preparing for her first singles match in over a decade. She came out of the show as the brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

During the vlog, the passing of Punk and AJ’s dog Larry was documented as well.

While talking about their former best pal, Punk explained the tattoo tribute he got to pay homage to his former furry four-legged companion (photos here).

“The Larry tattoo, it is obviously his paw print, that I knew I was gonna get eventually,” Punk said. “And it’s just a fun way to remember him.”

Explaining the story behind the new ink, “The Second City Saint” reflected on a regular routine he and Larry would go through while together.

“He would stand on me, if I was laying down and he needed anything, he would get up and he would kind of beat me a little bit, and I would ignore him playfully,” Punk recalled. “And then he would just stand on my chest and stare at me until I would finally say, do you want to go for a walk? And he would get all excited. His foot would go right there and his other foot would hit me in the face.”

Punk went on to explain why he put the tattoo tribute on his chest.

“I put it right there because you can’t miss it,” he said. “It’s super visible and it was painful. And I think that’s kind of beautiful in a way too because it was the worst day of my life, but he gave me so many great days.”

“So it’s just a way to remember him,” he concluded.

Watch the complete 18-plus minute CM Punk WWE Elimination Chamber Vlog via the YouTube player embedded below.