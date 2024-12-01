At Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and CM Punk defeated Solo Sikoa, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu in the men’s WarGames match.

At the post-show media scrum, CM Punk was asked about his issues with WWE management in the past over how they prioritized Roman Reigns.

Punk had a simple response in the form of “no comment.” He then walked off.

Also at the post-2024 WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Jey Uso was asked if the Usos plan on going back to chasing titles in WWE.

Jey said, “I think whatever presents a way toward us, The Usos always gonna be the Usos. We did everything in tag team wrestling, I feel like, but they can get this work if they want it. Whatever happens, happens. I think my twin brother Jim can hold his own in singles competition, too. I like where we at right now, we can move and groove either way.”

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.