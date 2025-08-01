CM Punk recently opened up about his role in WWE today, describing himself as a “player-coach” who still has plenty to offer the next generation of talent — though he’s careful not to give advice unless it’s asked for. He also admitted that even now, there are wrestlers in the locker room who leave him genuinely in awe.

In an interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Punk was asked how it feels when someone like GUNTHER expresses excitement about stepping into the ring with him. While Punk doesn’t necessarily see GUNTHER as someone from a “younger” generation, he finds moments like that humbling. He recalls being in that same position earlier in his career and understands what it means. Still, he was candid in admitting that he doesn’t always feel like “The Best in the World” when he’s not in front of the camera. He said,

“Well, it’s weird, right? Because I am, contrary to everything you see on screen, I’m not one to champion myself. When I’m on screen? Yeah, ‘Best in the World. ‘What a ridiculous thing to say. But that comes from me coming from nothing, like, what am I supposed to do? Am I supposed to go, ‘Yeah, I don’t think today’s my day, guys. I’m gonna give it my best, but sh*t, I’m gonna lose?’ That doesn’t resonate. That is a real human emotion that goes through my head, and I think goes through a lot of other people’s heads; it doesn’t fly for an on-screen character. I do think I have a wealth of knowledge. I do think I can help out. I do know for a fact that I have paved the way for a great many people, whether they love me or they hate me. Those are just facts. If anybody backstage wants to ask me questions, pick my brain, capitalize on what they might think can help them, I’m all ears.

“I do not offer unsolicited advice because I’ve been there where I have a pretty good idea. I know what I’m doing, and somebody will say, ‘Hey, don’t do this.’ Or an old timer will be like, ‘Hey, you know, don’t do that anymore, because you’re making me look bad.’ My perspective now, at 46, is that I see all sides. I definitely don’t think my ideas or my way of doing something is the only way to do anything. I’m all about the best voice; the best idea in the room wins. But it means a lot to me, and it is my great responsibility to be able to be that for anybody.

“I don’t see GUNTHER in that way. So if you see him in that way, that’s flattering for me. That gives me pause, that makes me go, wow, because I look at him and I’m in awe of him, you know? So it’s to me, it’s a heavy responsibility. It’s a burden in the best way, because it just means they look at me the way I looked at Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero, guys that I couldn’t believe, ‘I can just call Eddie Guerrero and ask him a question?’ and he didn’t care. He encouraged it, and wanted me to speak to him. There’s other guys in the locker room, like Rey Mysterio, that are around that I still look at in awe. If anybody looks at me like that, that to me just means I’ve been successful in this business, and it’s an accomplishment.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer discussed a scene from the Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal.

The scene featured a confrontation between CM Punk and a WWE writer, which Dreamer disliked due to its improvised nature.

On the moment he hated in WWE: Unreal: “I’ll tell you the one thing I hated, when the writer pushed CM Punk, and then they showed Seth Rollins and CM Punk. I thought, not that that was real, I thought that was kind of ad libbed … When I saw the writer push Punk, she didn’t physically push him, but she got in his face. I was just like, ‘That’s a weird conversation,’ and then, oh, wait, [I realized] they reenacted it. And then that’s why I was just like [sighs], ‘Why?’”

On how the ECW Originals would improvise fights at bars in the 1990s: “There’s people who are hanging out with wrestlers and him and people are trying to break it up. I am pushing everybody away. We don’t even tell the wrestlers that are there. Pitbull Anthony, he’s trying to break it up because he’s friends with both of us. I beat up Raven; I literally throw him down a flight of steps and I busted open his eye. He cuts a promo, and we got to go because the cops are coming. We get in the car and we drive away. That’s how we did things.”

Cody Rhodes has embraced the role of “QB1” in WWE, proudly assuming the mantle of the company’s top star and welcoming the pressure that comes with being the face of the franchise.

During an appearance on WFAN, Rhodes was asked about the level of input he has when collaborating with key WWE figures such as Nick Khan, Triple H, and The Rock. He said,

“Triple H, Nick Khan, and The Rock are aware I have an instinct and education on it and aware that I have my own opinions of maybe what I could do and should do. However, coming in here, one of the greatest gifts in coming back to WWE was, ‘You guys tell me. Tell me. I’ve been too caught up on doing all of this on my own, tell me the play.’ (I’m the) quarterback of WWE, but you tell me the play. I have to trust you. On Unreal, you’re seeing Michael Hayes and Paul Heyman, these are far greater minds than I have. ‘You guys know more than I know. I have my gut, but you know more than I know. I’m not afraid to ask you. Tell me where we’re running.’”

He continued, “I think I’ve earned the ability [to call an audible], but I rarely do it. I want to know if you were right. If you were right, where did you learn that? Michael, is this what you did with Kerry Von Erich. Mr. Heyman, is this a piece from the Dangerous Alliance? Triple H, was this from your own run? I want to know. Nine times, pretty much ten times out of ten, that crew is typically right. They did it at a high level.”

