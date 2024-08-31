It’s been a decade since CM Punk got his hand raised in victory inside the squared circle in WWE.

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, he did so once again.

For the first time in ten and a half years, “The Best in the World” secured a singles match victory on a premium live event, as he picked up a big win at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024.

At the record-setting highest-grossing arena show in WWE history at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on 8/31, “The Second City Saint” defeated “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match.

Punk carried a lifeless McIntyre to three of the four corners, stopping to hit him with one final GTS, before recapturing his bracelet with his wife and dog’s name on it, before picking up the victory.

