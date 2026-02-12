The WrestleMania main event conversation has already started splitting into sides. Is this the conquering hero against the dominant Tribal Chief? Is it Chicago’s voice of the voiceless against the most protected star of the modern era? Or is it simply the inevitable collision of two alpha personalities who refuse to share oxygen?

CM Punk does not see it as a morality play.

With Finn Bálor standing between him and WrestleMania at Elimination Chamber, Punk is still operating as if the showdown with Roman Reigns is destiny. And if it happens, he believes the framing needs to shift away from traditional alignment tropes.

“At this level, it’s not ‘good guy versus bad guy,’ it’s ‘superstar vs. superstar,’” Punk explained during a conversation with Nick Kostos. In his mind, the stakes transcend hero and villain dynamics. “You’re getting these two top guys – arguably the best guys in the business – and you put them in the ring, and it’s gonna be magic!”

That perspective fits the current era of WWE, where fan reactions are less about clear lines and more about brand loyalty, star power, and personal connection. Reigns has long outgrown simple heel categorization. Punk, for all his anti-establishment persona, commands divided reactions wherever he goes. The audience will pick its side organically.

Punk seems comfortable with that uncertainty.

He revealed that the rivalry has been living in his head for weeks. He is already crafting verbal battles before the first WrestleMania promo exchange ever happens. “That’s what CM Punk does, and that’s how I win!” he laughed, adding that he welcomes the animosity from Reigns rather than avoiding it.

There is also a layer of ego that both fuels and defines this matchup. Punk described the encounter as rare air for any industry. “It’s not often that, in any industry, you get two giants, two – dare I say – cultural icons, two of the best.” He did not shy away from placing himself and Reigns in that category, framing the match as a clash of generational forces rather than a simple title defense.

Interestingly, Punk views elevating his opponent as part of the mission. “A leveled-up Roman Reigns is a scary proposition to anybody if your name isn’t CM Punk,” he declared. For Punk, the equation is simple. The better Reigns becomes, the greater the victory. “I need that, I need the best, that’s what makes me the best in the world: when I beat these guys.”

In a broader sense, this mindset reflects how WWE now markets its biggest attractions. The company leans into star equity rather than alignment rigidity. WrestleMania main events increasingly hinge on aura, legacy, and cross-generational appeal rather than clear-cut babyface and heel dynamics.

If Punk and Reigns share the ring on the grandest stage, it will not hinge on who plays hero. It will hinge on whose legacy expands and whose narrative tightens. In today’s WWE, that tension between icons may matter more than traditional storytelling labels ever could.