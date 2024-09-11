The on-again, off-again CM Punk bracelet at WWE Shop has gone through some more changes.

After initially putting on-sale replica bracelets that “The Best in the World” has been wearing since being given it by a fan named Victoria, which featured his dog Larry and wife AJ’s name on it, they were taken off of the official WWE merchandise website.

In a new update, they are back on-sale, however now they simply feature the name “CM Punk” on it.

Featured below is the official WWE Shop description for the item:

CM Punk Friendship Bracelet Special Event Item – This is a special event item. Orders containing this product will be shipped separately. This item will be shipped no later than Monday, October 21, 2024.



“CM Punk keeps a reminder of his love for his wife and furry, four-legged family member, Larry, in the form of a Friendship Bracelet. Take a trinket that reminds you of your loved ones wherever you go like The Second City Saint does by making this CM Punk Friendship Bracelet yours. One look at this accessory lets everyone know you’d fight to get your piece of flesh if anyone questions your loyalty to those you hold dear.”