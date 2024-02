CM Punk is in town for tonight’s WWE SmackDown event in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to PW Insider, The Second City Saint is sporting a brace and has already undergone surgery to repair his torn triceps. As noted, his injury will keep him out past WrestleMania 40.

Punk is not the only big name who is backstage. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in town and is set to be a surprise on this evening’s WWE SmackDown. The Great One was spotted at a gym in Birmingham earlier today.