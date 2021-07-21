Major news friends. According to Fightful Select, superstar CM Punk could be making his long awaited return to the pro-wrestling industry.

The report states that the former WWE champion has had talks to return to the sport as an in-ring talent, with sources telling the publication that AEW is his most likely landing spot. It is noted that there is no official confirmation that any contract has been signed, nor is there any sort of timetable for his return, but that conversations have been ongoing.

Fightful Select adds that other promotions have had an interest in Punk in some form especially now that fans have returned to venues. However, it is not known if any specific offers were made to him.

It should also be noted that neither AEW nor Punk confirmed this report for the publication, but that they have been told by higher-ups in WWE that the belief is that the Chicago Savior is headed to their competitor.

PUnk last wrestled at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He did return to work for WWE’s Backstage program, but his hiring was done through the FOX network.

Stay tuned.