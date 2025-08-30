WWE Superstar CM Punk was reportedly involved in some sort of incident with a fan. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Punk wrote,

“Stop touching strangers. PLEASE.”

CM Punk via Instagram Stories: “Stop touching strangers. PLEASE.” pic.twitter.com/ni6icNdpDx — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 30, 2025

In a recent Fightful Q&A, a reader asked if Liv Morgan could return in an on-screen role while she remains out of in-ring action. While it’s certainly possible, WWE typically avoids using injured talent.

Fightful Select is reporting that beyond wanting stars to make full-fledged returns once cleared in order to maximize their impact, a big factor is contracts. Unless otherwise negotiated, WWE contracts generally freeze when a wrestler is injured. The company can then extend the deal by the amount of time missed. However, if the talent is used regularly on-screen, that freeze doesn’t apply and the contract clock continues to run.

Several wrestlers in the past have remained on television during injuries and, as a result, were not subject to contract freezes.