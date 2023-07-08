On July 19th AEW invades the TD Garden Arena for an episode of Dynamite, one that will feature the Blackpool Combat Club battling the Elite in a Blood & Guts matchup. As of right now both teams need one extra man to complete the 10-man limit that the match requires, and one top star supposedly threw his name into the mix.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk pitched to be the final member for the Blackpool Combat Club after Bryan Danielson broke his arm at Forbidden Door 2. The report says that the Second City Saint was considered as an option at some point, but that the fifth member for each team has already been decided. It is also noted that Punk has pitched to work with the Elite in the past, thought that was prior to the Brawl Out Incident.

Another person that was okay with Punk potentially competing in Blood & Guts was Jon Moxley. The two had some heat after Punk revealed on Instagram that he did not like the storyline that was chosen for his feud with Moxley leading up to ALL OUT 2022, and Moxley responded with the same amount of animosity. However, that was a long time ago and as mentioned above, Moxley was not opposed to the idea.

As of right now Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita will be competing for the BCC and Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page will be competing for The Elite.

Stay tuned.