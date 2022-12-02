CM Punk is reportedly ready for his next big project.

There have been rumors on a buy-out of Punk’s AEW contract following the backstage incident at All Out in early September, but it’s also been said that the company isn’t interested in a buy-out. Punk’s AEW future remains up in the air, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of the weekend, Punk was still under contract, and is still being paid by the company.

According to people close to Punk, the hold-up on his potential AEW release is all on the AEW side. Punk is said to be ready and willing to move on to his next project. There’s no word yet on what that project might be.

Punk is still recovering from the torn left triceps suffered at All Out, and he continues to do commentary for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships on UFC Fight Pass. There is no update on if WWE might be interested in bringing Punk back, or if he’d be open to working for them.

