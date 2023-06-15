As noted earlier, Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that a story is expected to break that will make matters worse as AEW prepares for Saturday’s Collision premiere with CM Punk’s return to the company.

Keller said, “I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there’s going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don’t mean to be cryptic but I haven’t heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I just don’t know. I just think it’s gonna be one of those weeks, I’ll put it that way… From what I’m hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it’s just gonna be one of those weeks.”

In an update, word now is that Punk has filmed a controversial interview with ESPN, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline. It was noted that the interview “will make a lot of people upset.”

The interview is scheduled to be released on Friday, so it will be interesting to see if any excerpts leak between now and then.

Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere from the United Center in Chicago will be headlined by Punk returning to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Below is a new promo that was released on Dynamite last night:

The return of @CMPunk this SATURDAY on #AEWCollision LIVE this SATURDAY on TNT at 8pm ET /7pm CT. pic.twitter.com/5BPl3hdsZa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.