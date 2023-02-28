AEW star CM Punk has responded to a fan comment on Instagram, which led to the fan deleting his comment and account.

A fan wrote, “Keep CM Punk retired” this week on an Instagram post that covered recent comments made by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio.

Henry said, “If I was in charge (of AEW) I would bring him (CM Punk) back and I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. ‘Grown men will disagree & things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been.'”

Punk responded to the fan who wants to see him retired, writing, “you liked your own comment. Bold. I’ll wrestle again just to upset you. You’ll watch no matter where.”

Punk’s reply led to the fan deleting his original comment, then his entire account. You can see the original Instagram post with replies at this link.

Punk remains employed by AEW. He has been recovering from the triceps injury suffered at AEW All Out back in September during the match with Jon Moxley, the same night he was involved in a backstage altercation with AEW Executive Vice Presidents & World Trios Champions The Elite. There’s no word yet on if AEW will bring Punk back.

