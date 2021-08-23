CM Punk has commented on the viral “Crying CM Punk Fan” from Friday’s AEW Rampage taping at the United Center in Chicago.

As noted, the AEW cameras caught several fans getting emotional as Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling to kick off Rampage. One man was shown on TNT, seen in the photo above, heavily crying and raising his arm to Punk. The man quickly went viral on social media with many fans relating to him, but some also taking shots at the unknown fan. He is now being referred to as “The Crying CM Punk Fan” on social media. You can click here for news on a wrestling legend and a sneaker brand trying to identify the man in hopes of helping him out, plus comments from wrestlers who reacted to the display of emotions at Rampage for Punk’s return.

In an update, Punk commented on the fan and defended him during an appearance on ESPN Chicago this morning. Punk said anyone making fun of the man are making fun of him as well.

“I’m a Chicago guy,” Punk said. “I’m a Chicago sports guy. I cried when the Cubs won the World Series. I cried when the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, the time that I was alive when they won the Cup, not back in the sixties. You know, it means a lot. And I think it means a lot because I’m so attached to Chicago and sports especially. I understand.

“So anybody who’s making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too. There’s nothing wrong with being emotional at a sporting event or anything you like. I’ll cry at a Marvel movie.”

