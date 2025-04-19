CM Punk’s brief stint in mixed martial arts is well-known among fans, though his time in the cage was far from successful. The former WWE Champion competed twice under the UFC banner—first falling via first-round submission to Mickey Gall in September 2016, then dropping a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson in June 2018. That second result was later overturned to a no contest due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana.

Despite his lack of success in the sport, Punk remains proud of his MMA journey.

Recently, Seth Rollins stirred the pot by saying he wants to face Punk in a legitimate fight if UFC President Dana White were ever interested in making it happen. Rollins has never competed in an MMA bout, but he didn’t shy away from the idea.

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Punk addressed Rollins’ comments and didn’t hold back.

“I have a lot of respect for my time in MMA. I love that people look at it and underestimate me—that’s honestly the best part,” Punk said. “I’m going to punch this motherf**ker in the face on Saturday. He’s out here talking about wanting an MMA fight? Fine. I’ll see you Saturday, kid. Welcome to hell.”

Punk’s fiery remarks suggest that tensions between the two are running high ahead of their next encounter—though whether it stays in the wrestling ring or ever makes it to a cage remains to be seen.

Punk and Rollins join Roman Reigns in the ring in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 41 tonight, Saturday, April 19, 2025, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.