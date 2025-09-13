CM Punk continues to be a major international player for WWE.

“The Best in the World” will follow up his recent high-profile matches and appearances for WWE in Saudi Arabia and the recent Road to Clash In Paris overseas tour by taking part in the upcoming WWE live event tour of Japan next month.

On Saturday morning, the official WWE Japan social media channels announced that CM Punk will take part in the upcoming WWE Japan Supershows scheduled for October 17 and October 18.

“The Second City Saint” has not appeared in Japan since working a WWE live event in “The Land of the Rising Sun” back in 2011.

For ticket information for the WWE Supershow: Japan events on 10/17 and 10/18, visit l-tike.com.