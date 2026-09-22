CM Punk is set to make a guest appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of ABC’s “RJ Decker.”

As previously reported, Punk filmed a role for the second season of the ABC series earlier this month.

The news was officially confirmed on Tuesday when the show’s social media account released a preview clip promoting Punk as a guest star on the September 22 episode.

The appearance marks Punk’s first film or television role since the horror movie “Night Patrol,” which was released in January.

Punk’s episode of “RJ Decker” airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will also be available on Hulu.