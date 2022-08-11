Tonight’s Quake By the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite was headlined by Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho for the interim world championship, a matchup the Purveyor of Violence would win by submission after trapping Jericho in a sleeper hold.

Afterwards the Jericho Appreciation Society would come out to beat Moxley down, but the Blackpool Combat Club (minus Bryan Danielson) would come out to even the odds. This led to the JAS once again gaining the uppderhand.

That was until CM Punk returned. The world champion cleared the ring and ran off the heels before ending the show by having a staredown with Moxley, a matchup AEW has been building towards ever since Punk went down with an injury back in May.

It should be noted that the commentary team didn’t give a clear answer as to whether or not Punk was cleared for action, but he did get physical on tonight’s show. Watch the entire segment play out below.