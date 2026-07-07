“… and NEW …”

Those were the words uttered by the ring announcer following the conclusion of the Undisputed WWE Championship main event match on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw.

But it wasn’t Cody Rhodes who was celebrating.

“The Second City Saint” made a surprise return in “The Second City” during the 7/6 WWE Raw at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, serving as the late-replacement for the originally advertised title challenger, Cody Rhodes, after Rhodes was attacked at the start of the show by Gunther and deemed unable to compete.

Following an intense back-and-forth headline championship contest, which went through two commercial breaks, it was CM Punk who managed to get the victory over Sami Zayn to become the brand new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Zayn won the title in a triple-threat match that included Gunther and former title-holder Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 27. His 7/6 match on WWE Raw this week, just nine days after winning the title, marked his first defense of the title, ending his run and making it one of the shortest in recent years.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

CM PUNK IS BACK!!! 😱🔥 Sami Zayn’s mystery opponent is THE BEST IN THE WORLD!!! pic.twitter.com/6qXZ4yL19l — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026

CM PUNK IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION!!!! 🏆 CHICAGO HAS ERUPTED!!! pic.twitter.com/FFKaN4zk7o — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026