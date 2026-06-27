CM Punk made his return to the commentary booth on Friday night, and he wasted little time taking a playful shot at recent rumors surrounding his WWE future.

While Punk has been absent from WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania, he resurfaced at Cage Fury Fighting Championships, calling the action at CFFC 156 in Chicago. The appearance marked his first time on commentary for the promotion since October 2024.

During the broadcast, commentary partner John Morgan joked that CFFC was bringing the event to Punk in his hometown rather than asking him to travel.

Punk responded with a laugh, saying, “I don’t travel anymore. My horse is sick!”

The line was a nod to one of wrestling’s classic stories, as Terry Funk famously used the “my horse is sick” excuse ahead of Survivor Series 1993 when he was originally scheduled to appear as one of Jerry Lawler’s mystery Knights during the WWE Hall of Famer’s feud with Bret Hart.

He also reportedly used the line in a phone conversation with Vince McMahon when he was quitting WWE.

Later in the show, Punk was asked whether fans could expect to hear him on commentary for future CFFC events. His response appeared to reference the recent speculation that he could be moving from WWE Raw to SmackDown.

“Is that a Friday? I don’t know if I can make it,” Punk said, giving a subtle wink toward the online rumors linking him to Friday nights upon his WWE return.

CM Punk has been on the sidelines from WWE since the Raw After WrestleMania segment a couple of months ago.