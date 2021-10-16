AEW has announced on Twitter that CM Punk will once again be returning to the commentary table for this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Punk has become a semi-regular at the booth on both Dynamite and Rampage, with his latest appearance coming one night after his fourth straight win since joining AEW.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* CM Punk on commentary

* The bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be revealed

* Adam Page will address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defend the AAA titles against Andrade El Idolo’s mystery masked tag team