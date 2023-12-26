WWE has used CM Punk sparingly following his return to the company at Survivor Series, making select appearances on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

It’s already been confirmed that Punk will be working the Men’s Royal Rumble match with the chance to earn a title shot of his choosing at WrestleMania 40, should he win it.

Punk will also wrestle his first match since 2014 tonight when he wrestles Dominik Mysterio at a house show from Madison Square Garden. Here is an updated list of Punk’s dates:

Tuesday, December 26: WWE Holiday Tour house show at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

Saturday, December 30: WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

Monday, January 8: WWE Raw at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Monday, January 22: WWE Raw at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Saturday, January 27: WWE Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida