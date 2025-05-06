Jey Uso successfully retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in a no-contest main event on Monday Night RAW, following a chaotic sequence triggered by the return of CM Punk.

This bout marked Jey’s first title defense and the first time in seven months that the prestigious championship was contested on RAW.

The match took a turn when Bron Breakker interfered, distracting the champion long enough for Rollins to deliver a Falcon Arrow followed by a Curb Stomp. Remarkably, Jey kicked out at two. As tensions escalated, Sami Zayn rushed to support Jey but was intercepted and speared by Breakker, who then launched a brutal assault on the champion.

Just as the chaos peaked, CM Punk made his surprise return. The Second City Saint stormed the ring, attacking both Breakker and Rollins, bringing the match to an abrupt end. The night concluded with Punk and Zayn standing tall, leaving the WWE Universe buzzing.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Following the conclusion of WWE RAW, Jey Uso took a few moments to celebrate with fans at ringside.

Although the broadcast had ended, fans continued capturing footage on social media — and that’s when Logan Paul made a surprise appearance. Waiting in the crowd, “The Maverick” seized his moment. As Jey approached, Paul blindsided the champion with a vicious sucker punch, leaving him laid out.

This ambush came just a week after Paul appeared on RAW and expressed his desire for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship — only to be met with a superkick in response.