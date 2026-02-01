CM Punk finally checked off one of the biggest goals of his career at WrestleMania 41.

And a blunt pep talk from The Undertaker helped him reset just moments before history was made.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman revealed during the contract signing for the triple threat match involving Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns that the bout would serve as the Night One main event. The announcement marked Punk’s first WrestleMania main event appearance after years of openly chasing that milestone.

In a new interview with Complex News (see video below), Punk reflected on the emotional weight of the moment and detailed the backstage conversations that helped him process the pressure before stepping through the curtain.

According to Punk, the experience largely lived up to what he had envisioned — though not without its challenges.

“No, all that, all that was exactly what I’d imagined it was going to be. But that comes with a lot of pitfalls. It’s a super high pressure situation, and especially with me, because I was so vocal about it for so long. It was pretty heavy.”

Punk revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart offered him words of encouragement just before he went out, adding to the already emotional atmosphere backstage.

“Bret (Hart) grabbed me right before I went out and had some words for me…”

But it was The Undertaker who cut through the intensity with a perfectly timed reality check.

“…and then Taker, bless his heart, brings the mood, just snapped me right back into it because he grabbed me and he went, ‘well, don’t f**k this up.’”

The comment, Punk explained, was exactly what he needed at that moment.

“So it’s just like, that’s actually — that’s what I needed right now, because everybody’s giving me these heartfelt speeches and like hugging me and people are emotional and I’m crying and, you know, he kind of just brought the levity like, ‘Oh yeah.’”

Sometimes, simplicity hits harder than sentiment.

Punk went on to reflect on how the exchange grounded him and reminded him not to take the moment, or himself, too seriously.

“Like sometimes like we take ourselves too seriously, and even though this is a pretty heavy moment and I was feeling the pressure, I essentially am just wrestling in front of thousands of people in my underwear so like you know, our business is funny.”

Looking back, Punk described the night as everything he had hoped it would be.

“But yeah, it was literally… I mean, to me, it was a perfect night. It was everything I thought it was going to be.”