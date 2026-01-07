CM Punk has done nearly everything throughout his multiple-decade career in the spotlight.

Nearly everything.

“The Best in the World” opened up on a bucket-list goal he has involving a pair of fellow WWE legends and actors during an appearance this week on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast.

While on the popular program, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about wanting to work with his friends, with John Cena and Dave Bautista being two he named specifically.

“I’ve had a couple meetings, and that topic has come up,” Punk told Fox on Tuesday. “I can only imagine what John’s slate looks like; it’s probably super, super busy. I’d imagine some time in the future we’ll be working together.”

Punk continued, “I’ve got like bucket list names I wanna work with, and selfishly a lot of them are my friends; Dave (Bautista) and John are probably like the top two.”

Additionally, “The Second City Saint” discussed the polarizing finish to the John Cena retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event back on December 13, 2025 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“Some people, maybe I don’t think you understand what you’re watching,” Punk stated. “If you didn’t like it, I can also understand that. To make it your entire personality and spend an unhealthy amount of time talking about it …”

He added, “I’ll put it this way, if John won, they’d be mad about that too. But we wouldn’t be talking about it anymore. We’re still talking about that finish. The smile, the tap. ‘Oh my God, the guy who said don’t give up, gave up.’ Did he? I thought it was beautiful.”

Watch the complete CM Punk interview on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

