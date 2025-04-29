CM Punk spoke with Deadline for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” speaks about his first-ever WrestleMania main event, recovery afterwards, balancing acting and pro wrestling, the Dave Bautista project he wants to do and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his first-ever WrestleMania main event: “The best way I can describe it is that it’s like a dream because I have recollection, I know I was there last night. I remember walking down the ramp and Living Colour playing my music, but you can’t hear, and things are kind of foggy. Everything is just loud, and there’s like white noise behind you. It’s ethereal. I dreamed of doing this ever since I was a little kid, and the moment was there, and I was doing my best to live in it. And it’s just like everything’s happening at the speed of light, but I’m trying to slow it down. It’s quite the experience. Before I turn the switch on and I’m backstage alone, I try to meditate a little. But once you see me on camera, it’s go time.”

On recovery after: “I’m 100% an introvert, and I think a lot of my fellow entertainers are too. Everyone’s always shocked, or they tell me that I’m not [an introvert], but I know me. For every hour I spend with people, I need two hours by myself. So when you’re having this intimate moment with 61,000 people, I live for those moments, but I need to balance and decompress afterward. That’s why when I get invited to cool spots to eat and stuff like that, honestly, that’s the last thing you want to do after that. I went back to my hotel with four or five friends, and we ordered everything on the room service menu and just sat around the table and bullshit like family. That’s how I decompress from all that adrenaline.”

On balancing acting and pro wrestling: “It’s a lot easier now. It was harder back in the day because wrestling was the lion’s share of what I did, and I wasn’t allowed to do other stuff. I have pre-existing relationships and projects I work on that are grandfathered into my contract. I typically do Monday Night Raw live on Netflix every week. But if I need to dip out for two weeks to shoot an independent film, I can always do that. We’re trying to petition Netflix to do a third season of Heels. I have two projects coming down the line that I’m very excited about. One is the TV show Revival that will air on Syfy, and a really, really fun movie called Night Patrol, written and directed by Ryan Prows. I don’t want to give away too much but it’s night patrol, LAPD, Bloods, Crips, vampires.”

On the Dave Bautista project he wants to do: “I would love to do that. Me and Dave Bautista are trying to do a rom-com, maybe not together, but it’s a race. He really wants to do one, and I really want to do one too. Dave and I are two emotional b**ches. We would absolutely kill that genre, guaranteed, him especially. I’m dying to work with him. What if we were romantically involved? Who’s not going to pay to see that?”

Check out the complete interview at Deadline.com.