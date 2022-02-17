Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Nashville opened up with top superstar CM Punk revealing the stipulation of the rematch he will have with MJF, which he earned after defeating FTR, along with Jon Moxley, on last week’s show.

The bout will be a Dog Collar match, and will take place at the promotion’s March 6th Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando Florida. MJF would confront Punk, but never said a word and walked out. Watch how the segment played out below.