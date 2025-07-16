The shocking, long-awaited, highly-anticipated return of CM Punk to WWE took place at WWE Survivor Series in 2023.

But it almost took place five years earlier.

During an appearance on My Mom’s Basement for an in-depth interview, “The Best in the World” revealed he met with Vince McMahon in 2018-2019 during his comeback as a host on WWE Backstage on FS1, and had a secret “handshake agreement” to return, only for the company to go radio silent afterwards.

“The Second City Saint” also revealed longtime WWE producer and WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael Hayes has been off the road with the company recently due to undergoing knee surgery.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Michael Hayes undergoing knee surgery: “I feel like there’s so many people (that contribute to making the show go smoothly at WWE) … There’s so many chefs in the kitchen, in a good way, that if you took one person out — I mean, and it kind of happens on a weekly basis. Michael Hayes just went down, got a knee surgery so, Freebird’s gone for a while and I really do feel the impact of him not being around. Now, you can text him. But, he’s at home and him not being there, his presence is missed.”

On having a handshake agreement with Vince McMahon to return in 2018 and 2019 when he resurfaced as a host of WWE Backstage on FS1, but that McMahon ended up going radio silent afterwards: “I think the Twitter and the internet perception is I tried to go back to WWE and they didn’t want me so I went and did the FOX show. That’s not what happened at all. I had a hilarious, clandestine meeting in the Borgata in Atlantic City with Vince McMahon and Triple H. I don’t even know now. What is it? It’s 2025. This has to be 2018 or ‘19, and it’s just because Vince just started (calling). I had agents, they were telling me, ‘Hey, they wanna talk to you’ and I was like, ‘Whatever, I’m not interested,’ and then Vince just started calling me. He was like, ‘Hey! I’m eliminating the middleman,’ and I was just like, ‘This is insane,’ and it just so happened that, ‘Oh, well, I’m gonna be here.’ ‘Alright, we can get there.’ You know, ‘Okay, alright’ and we had a meeting and we had a handshake agreement and then he ghosted me. So, that’s why it didn’t happen. Unbelievable. I’m gonna write a book someday… It’s a great story. It’s a fantastic story. Yeah, that would have been probably the first time that me and Triple H probably started chipping it away at any problems or drama that we had in the past. That was the first instance… Yeah (I was open to a return at the time). I was very much just like, yeah, okay. Pay me, whatever. I took some stuff personally. Like, years have gone by. Alright, I’m over it, recognized that it’s a business. You don’t want me to take it personally? Just pay me.”

