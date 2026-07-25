CM Punk is already looking ahead to SummerSlam, but not necessarily beyond it.

The reigning WWE Champion has worn a wide variety of gear throughout his career, from color schemes inspired by host cities to tributes to horror films and other pop culture references. While fans have often speculated about the meaning behind his attire, Punk admitted he doesn’t map things out too far in advance.

Speaking with Ringside Collectibles during San Diego Comic-Con, Punk explained that his gear choices often depend on where WWE is performing. He also confirmed that he already has something special lined up for SummerSlam, where he’ll defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

“I really don’t plan too far ahead. Most of the stuff, you’ve got to wait and see based on location, I think. SummerSlam is around the corner, I’ve got some cool gear planned for SummerSlam, then after that, I really have no idea.”

Punk is set to put the WWE Championship on the line against Rhodes at SummerSlam, with his latest comments suggesting fans can expect another unique look when he heads into one of the biggest matches of the year.

Also during his appearance at San Diego Comic Con, CM Punk teased an AAA debut, calling out Dominik Mysterio and having a funny exchange with Danhausen.