“The Best in the World” has a healthy ambition heading into the New Year.

On Wednesday morning, WWE released a new video on their various official social media outlets featuring multiple WWE Superstars sharing their goals for the New Year of 2025.

In addition to Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, The New Day and LA Knight, the video also featured CM Punk listing his goals for this year in WWE.

“Win the Royal Rumble, beat everybody, win all the titles, continue to make the New Day dress in the janitor’s closet, and shave Dominik Mysterio’s mustache,” a sarcastic Punk replied.

Check out the complete video below.