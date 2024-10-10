If CM Punk were to be involved in a bar fight against 50 people, he has a few names in mind who he’d like to see side with him.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “No Contest Wrestling” podcast, Punk named Bron Breakker, Shayna Baszler, and Braun Strowman as his picks for a hypothetical bar fight. He said,

“I’m taking Bron Breakker. I’m taking Shayna Baszler. She’s with me. She’s my homie. I feel like Braun Strowman is a good pick for this type of situation. Nicest guy in the world, but if we’ve got to get out of here, he’s making a hole.”

He continued, “I don’t know about the statute of limitations, but there have been some situations in the early 2000s where maybe somebody who looked a lot like me and somebody who looked a lot like Samoa Joe were in similar situations.”

Punk was involved in two backstage fights in All Elite Wrestling, the second of which resulted in his firing from the company.