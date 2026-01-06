The first red brand show of the New Year of 2026, WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night, has come-and-gone.

And CM Punk survived.

“The Best in the World” successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker of The Vision in the main event of the show, which also served as the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary episode.

Not only did Bron Breakker just barely avoid a potential disastrous injury during the grueling, hard-fought title tilt, CM Punk did, too.

During an interview on Tuesday morning with FOX 5 out of New York (see video below), the WWE legend was asked about his bruised-purple ear, which he revealed he sustained while brawling with the second-generation rising WWE Superstar on Monday night.

“Yeah, that happens,” Punk responded when one of the FOX 5 NY hosts pointed out his bruised-purple ear (see close-up photo below). “Last night, I wrestled a maniacal meathead that was trying to kill me.”

Regarding the match itself, Punk didn’t point out that he got his hand raised, but instead stated, “I survived.”

As the discussion continued, “The Second City Saint” was asked about Bron Breakker making personal comments about CM Punk and his wife during the build-up to their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown on January 5.

“They all try to rise to my level and get personal,” Punk stated. “I think that’s what the people like though.”

Punk continued, referencing an old-time pro wrestling saying about how rivalries getting personal translates to money and successful business.

“There’s an old saying,” Punk said. “Personal rivalries draw money. And that’s all we’re trying to do.”

And draw money they did, as the Punk-Breakker match headlined the 1/5 WWE Raw show on Netflix, which featured a sold out crowd of 14,000+ fans inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

