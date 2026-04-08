CM Punk has been making the media rounds to promote his upcoming title defense against Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42.

Among the stops he made was one with WWE themselves, as he and WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta sat down together to discuss their respective careers in a special new ‘WWE Now’ video released via the company’s official YouTube channel on April 8.

During the discussion, “The Best in the World” offers high praise for Rey Mysterio, reveals an interesting fact about what he feels was his best match ever in WWE, and talks about his upcoming WrestleMania 42 showdown against “The OTC.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Rey Mysterio and himself having great ‘staying power’ in WWE: “I’m definitely into what’s going on now, and, it’s not like I’m over anything in the past, It’s more, I look at how far I’ve come, you know, because I was watching somebody play the game and they were playing as me wrestling Rey Mysterio, and I was just like, man, it’s crazy. Cause it’s 2008. But then me and Rey also had like a banger of a match with Eddie in like 2002, you know? Then I went on to wrestle him extensively in like 2009 and now today we’re still doing it. So it really just kind of shows like the staying power. I look at him as one of the greats. So if I’m still side by side with him, you know, doing stuff, we tagged on a RAW in December and it’s just like, those are, those are the moments that make everything looking back at it, like kind of mind blowing.”

On if his upcoming main event at WrestleMania 42 against Roman Reigns would satisfy his younger self: “You know, satisfy, I don’t know if it’s the word, but it might be dangerous because, yeah, because if you think about this, if I main evented WrestleMania before I left, I don’t think I would have come back because I would have done it. What am I coming back for? It’s just one of those things. I did it last year, and there’s that moment in Unreal where there’s always cameras on us, but I didn’t know they were shooting me at that moment. That moment was just me standing in the ring after the fact. I didn’t win, and it’s far beyond being about that, and I was just standing in the ring by myself, and I was just looking at like all four sides of the crowd and like people. I could tell there’s people from numerous different countries, and I’m just kind of like looking around all four sides, just like soaking it in. Well, if this is the last time I’m ever going to be in a ring. I did it.”

On his 2013 match on WWE Raw with John Cena being one he feels is the best of his career: “I think Money in the Bank’s more of a moment. I think just as a pure contest that that match, I think it was Dallas. I think that match means a whole lot more to me. I think that’s the best match I’ve ever had. Yeah, that’s my Michael Jordan flu game. I was sick as a dog, yeah.”