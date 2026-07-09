CM Punk is gearing up to hit the road again with WWE.

Following his surprise return and Undisputed WWE Championship victory over Sami Zayn in the main event of the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, “The Best in the World” has announced a full schedule of upcoming WWE non-televised live event dates that he will be working.

In addition to six dates leading up to the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event, which he is also expected to work in one of the main events in a defense of his newly won title, “The Second City Saint” also has seven additional dates coming out of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” on August 1 and August 2 in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured below is the complete list of WWE dates and locations that Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is expected to work:

* July 11 – Las Cruces, NM

* July 12 – Albuquerque, NM

* July 16 – Allentown, PA

* July 25 – Stockton, CA

* July 26 – Bakersfield, CA

* July 30 – Springfield, IL

* August 6 – Fairfax, VA

* August 13 – Manchester, NH

* August 20 – London, Ontario, Canada

* August 22 – Edmonton, Alberta Canada

* August 23 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

* August 29 – Savannah, GA

* August 30 – North Charleston, SC

Also not listed is his advertised appearance on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on July 10. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.